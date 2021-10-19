Zomato Reinstates Executive Who Told Customer 'Hindi is Our National Language'

A simple complaint about a food delivery goof-up turned out to be an unpleasant episode for a Tamil-speaking Zomato customer, who was told that he should know Hindi as it was the “national language" of India. The incident came to light when Vikash tweeted about his experience with a customer service executive following a miscommunication regarding his food order. He also shared screenshots of his conversation with the Zomato executive that revealed he was unable to get a refund for an order due to a miscommunication between Zomato and the restaurant he had ordered from.

The executive cited a language barrier being the reason behind the miscommunication, but when Vikash said that they should have sent a person who knew Tamil, the executive, to his horror, said: “For your kind information, Hindi is our national language. So it is very common that everybody should know Hindi little bit."

Advertisement

As Vikash’s tweet about his unpleasant experience went viral, people took to the micro-blogging to slam the food delivery app for the ignorant comments made by the executive.

Following the flak, Zomato issued an official statement on Twitter along with an apology to Vikash. It also confirmed that the executive had been terminated, adding that the person’s statements do not represent the company’s stance towards language and diversity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal too took to Twitter and said, “An ignorant mistake by someone in a support centre of a food delivery company became a national issue. The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays. Who’s to be blamed here?"

In another tweet, Goyal informed that the agent had been reinstated stating that the incident was a learning curve for the person and shouldn’t be a reason to get fired.

A Zomato spokesperson told News18, “At the moment we have a mixed bag of customer service executives and most of them are young part-time workers who are in their first or second year of college. There is no official communication from us saying that Hindi is our national language. If a customer starts speaking in their regional language, the executives are supposed to convey to them what languages they speak and if the customer has a language preference, they can be connected to someone in the team who speaks the particular language."

“What this particular executive said was her own and she did not follow any protocols. But understanding that these are kids, we have started a sensitization drive. When you have other people who can help you with a language of choice for a customer, she should have ideally connected with those team members. There is no protocol or training where it says you can only talk in Hindi," added the spokesperson.

Hindi imposition in the southern part of the country has become quite a problem over the recent years with several residents highlighting the issue through their own experiences. With incidents like these, pan India brands should put more effort to understand the country’s diversity efficiently.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.