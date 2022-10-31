Zomato Faces Flak For Removing Review From Customer Who Suffered Severe Food Poisoning

Zomato is facing flak online after a resident of Bangalore shared a screenshot of her honest review of a restaurant getting deleted by the online food delivery application. Nowadays, reviews play a major role in influencing people’s decisions about a particular brand, food item, or even a restaurant. Now, a Twitter user Disha Sanghvi, who recently ended up suffering from a severe case of food poisoning after eating at a restaurant in Koramangala, played a good samaritan by sharing her experience in the review section to letting others know about the quality of food served at the outlet.

While sharing her experience, Sanghvi mentioned that she wasn’t the only person who ended up facing a health crisis after eating at the said food outlet in Koramangala. To support her claim, the Twitter user added a screenshot of another review by a customer who had a similar experience. But what left her concerned was the mail she received from Zomato alerting her about the removal of her review.

The Twitter user wrote, “A recent visit to a restaurant in Koramangala, B’lore left my colleague and me with a severe case of food poisoning. I wrote a review on Zomato and while doing so, found that many people had a similar experience in the last few months. Zomato took down the review citing this."

Notably, in the email, Zomato claimed that it isn’t the correct platform for reporting a health code violation. They wrote back, “We welcome all opinions on a restaurant whether good, bad, or ugly and this variety of feedback is what makes Zomato useful to foodies like you and me. That said, we do have a few restrictions when it comes to content that is permitted on Zomato. As per our content guidelines, Zomato is not the appropriate platform for reporting health code violations. We believe that this particular subject is best reported to concerned authorities who can investigate the matter. Due to this reason, your review has been deleted."

As soon as the tweet surfaced online, it prompted many users to question Zomato about their content guidelines. A Twitterati asked, “If people cannot share their experience in the comments and that’s called ‘abusing’ then what are the comments for?"

Another added, “Hello Zomato! This is exactly the kind of review I want to see. If the food is average, it’ll just be one to try and skip. But if the food can affect my health, that’s definitely something to be highlighted. If the restaurant makes some resolution, they can reply to the comment."

One more said, “Hey Zomato if this is not something you permit on your platform then there is something seriously wrong with your rules. This is exactly what you want to be reported and have consumers be aware of it. Let the vendor respond if it’s unfair."

Zomato later responded to the Twitter user’s plea on the microblogging site stating, “Hi, sorry to hear that. Please share your phone number / Order id via private message and we’ll address this matter immediately."

“We are currently investigating the issue and will get it resolved as soon as possible," the online food delivery company added.

