Zomato Offers 'Dahi Shakkar' as Good Luck to Paytm on IPO Day, Tweet Goes Viral

The digital payments app Paytm launched its mega initial public offering (IPO) on Monday. The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company is planning to raise a whopping Rs 18,300 crore from its maiden offer. Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications is India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants and has played a major role in India’s cashless economy in the last few years. Paytm IPO is the largest public offering in India so far. So, the jitters were natural and India’s food delivery giant Zomato stepped in to cheer for Paytm. Since Zomato had already been there and done that with its much-hyped IPO in September, it casually sent wishes in its trademark way, “if you need some dahi shakkar for good luck, ice cream for the stress, or some sweets for celebrations (wink wink) we are right here!"

Paymt responded warmly with a picture of Zomato’s delivery executive Sonu grinning ear to ear. Sonu had gone viral for a TikTok video in which he is seen expressing satisfaction at earning Rs 350 after working for 12 hours a day. Zomato had also changed their profile picture to Sonu’s beaming face.

Other brands, too, joined in the friendly banter and celebratory mood.

IPL teams Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings also tweeted their congratulations through their signature moves.

Paytm IPO will be open for subscription from November 1-3. The price band has been fixed at Rs 2,080 - 2,150 per share. The company will set aside 75 per cent of the offer for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 percent is for retail investors. Earlier, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s stress-eating tweet on the day the food delivery app’s IPO worth Rs 9,375 crore was about to hit the Indian bourses, had received support from netizens. Goyal said, “Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating."

