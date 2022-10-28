Home » News » Buzz » Zomato Trolls Pakistan With 'Fake Mr Bean' Jibe After Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Win

Zomato Trolls Pakistan With 'Fake Mr Bean' Jibe After Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Win

Zomato jumped onto the 'Pak Bean' bandwagon after Pakistan's defeat to Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 07:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Zomato joins in on the Pak Bean memes. (Credits: YouTube/Mr Bean pk)
Zomato joins in on the Pak Bean memes. (Credits: YouTube/Mr Bean pk)

A fake, “Pak Mr Bean" found himself the unlikely antagonist in the brewing tensions between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, who clashed at the T20 World Cup in Perth. Zimbabwe registered a historic 1-run win over Pakistan and even the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, joined in on the Pak Bean debate afterwards, tweeting, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean… #PakvsZim." Now, food delivery platform Zomato has added to the meme, subtly trolling Pakistan: “beans are a real match-winning food."

RELATED NEWS

The whole Pak Bean thing started when a Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura broke the Internet when he informed cricket Twitter about a “fraud" Pak Bean, a Pakistani doppelganger of the iconic character Mr Bean, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016.

Needless to say, after Thursday’s victory, Zimbabwe had their revenge against Pakistan for the apparently atrocious act of sending the fake Mr Bean back in 2016.

Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, who is known as the doppelganger of the famous character Mr Bean played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson, visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show pretending to be Mr Bean. Muhammad was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, perform road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

first published: October 28, 2022, 07:55 IST
last updated: October 28, 2022, 07:55 IST

