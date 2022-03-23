Zomato Wants to Deliver Maggi in 10 Minutes and Twitter Says it's a Hard Pass

Zomato announcing a 10-minute delivery service called Zomato Instant drew immediate criticism from various quarters, especially on the grounds of delivery partners’ safety. Founder Deepinder Goyal stated that no pressure would be put on delivery partners to deliver the food faster in order for Zomato Instant to achieve its feat. The management would not happen on the road and delivery partners would not be informed of the promised delivery time. Instead, the fulfilment of the quick delivery promise would hinge on “a dense finishing counters’ network", algorithms and in-stations robotics among other things. After the criticism increased in tempo, Goyal tweeted once more to explain more about the process. “I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)" Goyal tweeted.

Advertisement

Social media users were hardly satisfied with the explanation. Another tweet by Goyal once more invited sharp criticism. In it, Goyal wrote, “Yes, we will also serve you Maggi through our 10 minute food stations :)"

Social media users remain perplexed as to how the Zomato Instant service could be achieved without pressurising delivery partners or how it was going to be logistically possible, given the dense traffic in the big cities of the country. They were also concerned about road safety hazards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.