'Zometa' and 'Methi': Brands That Pitched in With Memes on Facebook's 'Meta' Rebrand

Bringing together all of its apps under a new name, Facebook announced its rebranding as Meta on Friday, October 28. The company, which has lately been in news for controversial reasons, received a lot of social media reactions with memes and jokes among others. In the ongoing social media trends, even the big brands on Twitter did not stay back from posting jokes and exchanging memes. Brands like Wendy’s, Zomato, Swiggy, Paytm, Grofers and many others displayed their creativity on their Twitter handles. Some of them received replies from the renamed brand Meta’s official Twitter handle as well. Fast food company Wendy’s tweeted on a lighter note, “Changing name to Meat.” In reply, Meta tweeted, “Nice to meat you, Wendy’s.”

The thread went ahead to be a short banter and Wendy’s bragged with a pun, “Never meta face we couldn't book.” To which Meta pulled Wendy’s leg, “Should have let that one cook a bit longer.” Meta had a comeback too.

Zomato too jumped in with a rename joke that they pitched their brand rename to Zometa “but the idea was rejected at once.”

Swiggy had a funnier joke claiming that they were considering changing their name to Methi.

Grofers asked Twitter which universe they would want to be in — Metaverse or Meethaverse.

Prega News had a wordplay with the cliche Bollywood line.

Parle G wrapped their joke around bragging.

Disney+ Hotstar posted a screengrab from Ryan Reynolds in The Free Guy claiming that the movie offers the first glimpse of Metaverse, an embodied internet envisioned by Mark Zuckerberg, that is believed to arrive after the video phase of the internet.

Others including Netflix, Dunzo, Goibibo, ixigo, ŠKODA AUTO India and Pizza Hut India joined the race as well.

Do you also have a joke or pun that you are willing to pitch in?

