Zookeeper in Mexico Dies After Being Mauled By Tiger, Video Goes Viral

We often come across videos of animals attacking humans in an enclosed space. Some of these incidents happen inside zoos. Recently, a similar video surfaced online where a zookeeper is seen being mauled by a tiger he was petting. The guard in a private zoo in Mexico died after complications from being bitten on his right hand by the tiger. The 23-year-old zoo professional was bitten by a Royal Bengal tiger caged in Peribán, Western Mexico, and died several hours later from a suspected heart attack, as per a report by the Mirror.

Take a look at the video here:

Advertisement

The tragic incident occurred to the young man after he petted the tiger during feeding time and couldn’t remove his hand fast enough. The zookeeper, José de Jesús, was only 23 at the time of his death. The disturbing footage showed José as he put his hands through the barbed iron fence to call the tiger for its meal.

The footage showed him trying to stroke the majestic animal’s neck for several moments but all of a sudden, the tiger sunk his teeth into the young man’s right hand and refused to let go. The tiger could be seen trying to pull the young man inside the enclosure but failed due to the chain-linked fence. The zookeeper screamed in pain after the tiger bit off his arm.

According to the publication, medical officials immediately rushed the zookeeper to the hospital where his right hand was found to be completely mauled. Medics suggested that his damaged right-hand needed to be amputated immediately but José resisted. The report also revealed that the young zookeeper was a diabetic and his health worsened severely after the attack.

Doctors revealed that he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest and then passed away. The footage was reportedly released by the owner of the private zoo who later told media he had all the necessary permits to own the Royal Bengal tiger.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here