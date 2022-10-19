Zookeeper's Playful Interaction With Hungry Alligator is Leaving Internet Concerned

A video of an alligator’s interaction with a jovial zookeeper has gone viral, leaving netizens concerned. The clip was shared by The Reptile Zoo on Instagram. In the now-viral video, a zookeeper attempts to open the glass door of an alligator cage to serve them their meal. However, the instant reaction of the alligators upon watching the glass door open left the internet worried about the security of the zookeeper. The clip begins with a jovial zookeeper introducing that they are going to be filming the gators as they eat.

“Are you hungry?” asks the energetic zookeeper to an alligator who is peeping out from a small opening in the glass door. She then moves to the other side to open the glass door a little more, it was at that moment that the wild reptile attempts to charge out of its cage. “You got to back up a little bit,” says the zookeeper before she tries to push the animal inside the cage again. But the alligator doesn’t budge and keeps up its attempts. “Oh no, watch yourself,” adds the enthusiastic zookeeper, not losing her composure. When the alligator doesn’t back up, the she asks, “What are you doing?”

Even when the animal did not follow her instructions, the zookeeper appeared to be smiling and laughing and did not panic even for a tad bit. While sharing the video, the zoo captioned it, “Darth Gator wants to eat wow." Watch the clip below:

The video amassed over 2 lakh views along with a flood of comments from users. One of them alerted the zookeeper that they’re wild animals, “You talk to them like they're tryna play with you also when actually they just want to eat you. These things aren't cute, or adorable or lovable. They're prehistoric killing machines." Another commented, “I got scared each time when you widen the glass panel. Stay safe.”

“I consider that alligator is very dangerous, take care always,” read another comment.

The zookeeper certainly seems skilled enough and trained for this kind of job.

