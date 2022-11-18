Home » News » Crux » Russia-Ukraine War l Kherson Win Opens Up Path To Crimea But Can Kyiv Really Hit & Hold Crimea?

Russia-Ukraine War l Kherson Win Opens Up Path To Crimea But Can Kyiv Really Hit & Hold Crimea?

Ukrainian counter-attack has forced Russian troops to retreat from Kherson in Southern Ukraine. The Kherson retreat now opened a clear path for Ukrainian forces to attack on Crimea, which Russian forces took over back in 2014. However, the path to the Crimean peninsula is full of challenges. In this episode of DeCode, Zakka Jacob explores the challenges of mounting an attack on Crimea.

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 19:45 IST

Kherson

Ukrainian counter-attack has forced Russian troops to retreat from Kherson in Southern Ukraine. The Kherson retreat now opened a clear path for Ukrainian forces to attack on Crimea, which Russian forces took over back in 2014. However, the path to the Crimean peninsula is full of challenges. In this episode of DeCode, Zakka Jacob explores the challenges of mounting an attack on Crimea.

