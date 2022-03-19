1% Reservation for Transgender Community in Primary Teachers’ Jobs in Karnataka

The Karnataka Government has decided to recruit transgender candidates to the post-primary school teachers. This is the first time that the department will be allowing transgenders to apply for the post of primary teachers. The primary and secondary education department which is recruiting 15,000 graduate primary school teachers for classes 6 to 8 has decided to reserve 1% of these positions for transgender applicants.

The notification which will be published on March 21 will have 150 positions reserved for transgender applicants. The department says if these 150 posts don’t get filled up by candidates from the transgender community then candidates from other categories will be recruited.

Education Minister B C Nagesh spoke to News18.com and said that the government wanted to give equal opportunities to everyone. “We have to give them opportunities, through this move we want transgenders to know that there are job opportunities available if they study and are qualified for these posts. This will help them to be independent," he said.

Candidates who can teach English, Mathematics, Science, Biological science, and Social studies can apply during the recruitment process. The candidates will have to take an exam on May 21st and 22nd.

Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali says the Government needs to do much more than mere announcements and symbolic reservations. “The literacy rate among the transgender community is less than 0.10%. This announcement will not change much for the community. The government needs to urgently address the issues we face in society. To begin with, let’s do away with the practice of getting our gender certificate from a magistrate committee. When an individual doesn’t need to approach a magistrate to declare oneself as man or woman, why a transgender should?" questions Akkai Padmashali.

In December last year, the Karnataka police decided to include transgenders in the force. The department had given reservations of 1% to the transgender community during the recruitment for 70 posts of reserve sub-inspector (RSI).

