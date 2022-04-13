10 More School Students Test Covid-19 Positive in Noida Amid 4th Wave Scare

Amid the scare of a fourth Covid-19 wave, 10 more children have tested positive in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar. Thus, taking the total number of children who got infected this week to over 20 in the district, officials said. The schools, however, did not report the cases, claims officials.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department said 33 more people have tested positive in the district since Tuesday morning, including the 10 children, reported news agency PTI. The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, now stands at 90, the department had said.

“Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, nor were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools. The schools have not reported the cases. Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Monday, a private school in Noida informed the health department that 10 of its students and three teachers tested positive for Covid-19. The school has moved to an online mode of teaching till next week, the official told PTI.

Earlier, a private school UP’s Ghaziabad saw two students testing positive for Covid-19. The school, thereafter, moved classes online just for three days. The school administration claims to have shut the in-person classes as a “precautionary measure".

The two students, who tested positive are from class 3 and class 9. They were absent for three consecutive days, following which the parents said the kids were tested positive. The management took a quick decision and decided to shut physical classes in what they claim will help “break the chain".

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the positivity rate has jumped from 0.5 per cent in April 4 to 2.70 per cent on April 11, which is the highest in last two months. The AAP-led government had discontinued masks in the city on April 1 after stating no fine will be imposed for not wearing masks.

