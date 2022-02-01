100% Summer Placement for IIM-Nagpur Students, Highest Stipend at Rs 3.60 lakh

IIM Nagpur recently completed the ‘summer placements’ process for its 7th batch of postgraduate programme in management (a two-year course). This year once again IIM Nagpur has achieved 100 per cent placement. The average stipend in this season stood at Rs 70,551 and the highest at Rs 3,60,000 which are higher by 12.50 per cent and 44 per cent respectively as compared to the previous placement season, as claimed by the institute.

This year, more than 77 recruiters across various sectors including FMCG/FMCD, consulting, BFSI, oil & gas, e-commerce, analytics, ed-tech, and retail participated in the process. Meanwhile, several organisations have recruited the students for their premier internship program, informed the institute.

The list of prominent recruiters also included Microsoft, BNY Mellon, ICICI Bank, Nivia Sports, IBM, Bank of America, VGuard, Hindustan Petroleum, Sodexo, D.E. Shaw, Yes Securities, Juspay, and BigBasket.

“The quality of the firms visiting IIM Nagpur and the breadth of the roles offered in the summer placement process at IIM Nagpur demonstrates the faith of the corporate world in the capability of students at IIM Nagpur. The training received by the students at IIMN is second to none and is a testament to the overall learning environmentat the institute." Prof Nilesh Gupta, chairperson CDS said.

Prof Bhimaraya Metri, director, IIM Nagpur, added, “IIM Nagpur’s ecosystem has once again proved that its learning ecosystem is better than the best. I thank all

our esteemed recruiters and corporate leaders for their endorsement of IIM Nagpur’s young, ambitious and diverse talent."

