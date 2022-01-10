1,000 Students-led Startups Selected for Delhi Govt's Business Blasters' Programme

As many as 1,000 student-led startups out of 51,000 ideas have been selected for the next round of Delhi government’s Business Blasters’ programme, an official statement said on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, asserted that student entrepreneurs from the Arvind Kejriwal government’s school start-up programme will bring back the glory of India which was known as “Sone Ki Chidiya (Golden Bird) in the past.

“They will develop companies where students from across the world will wish to work," he said, motivating students during the Business Blasters Masterclass. Out of 51,000 start-up ideas, 1,000 students-led startups have been selected to compete in Round 2 of the Business Blasters programme. Of this, 100 startups will be selected for Round 3, the statement said.

The Delhi government’s Business Blaster programme is the first-ever school start-up initiative on such a large scale and it is being discussed all over the country, Sisodia said. "India has one of the largest youth populations, which can contribute to making the country a developed nation. To do that we need to eliminate the job seeking mindset from the country’s youth and inculcate entrepreneurship mindset in them, he noted.

Ritesh Malik of ‘Innov8 Co-working’ and Swati Bhargava of ’CashKaro’ and ’Earn Karo’ startups shared tips and tricks with the city government school students to succeed in business during the Masterclass. Three things are necessary to make any business successful — recognition of business ideas, willingness to take risks and passion to work on the idea. Do not just think about earning money from business, linking business ideas with social causes lead to phenomenal success, Malik said.

Bhargava talked about how to raise funds for businesses. India is the biggest market in the world, by planning properly, one can expand the business, she said. It is necessary to have a great team to take the business forward, a small start-up can become a big company on the basis of the team, she added.

AAP MLA Atishi said, "We need to eliminate the obsession of procuring a job after completing education. I believe, now that our business blasters have conquered their fears, they will bring new changes in the country." Sisodia added that impressed by the success of young entrepreneurs from Delhi schools, 600 people have already volunteered to invest Rs 11 crore in their business ideas. .

