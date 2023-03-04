The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is gearing up for the next academic year. Around 10,000 engineering seats are to be filled through their evaluation test, Dr S Kumar, executive secretary of COMEDK told a leading news daily. Last year, only 6,900 candidates were admitted to engineering courses through the consortium, despite 20,000 available seats. The delay in starting the engineering courses was cited as a contributing factor to the low admissions in 2022.

The upcoming academic year looks promising as the available seats under COMEDK have increased to 22,000. The evaluation test called the COMEDK- Uni-GAUGE Entrance Exam for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023, is scheduled for May 28 and is expected to draw over one lakh students. The exam will be conducted online in over 150 cities across India, with over 400 test centres available. Interested students can apply online till April 24.

Advertisement

The upcoming COMEDK UGET 2023 exam is set to take place for a duration of three hours. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with applicants receiving one mark for each correct answer. Notably, there will be no negative marking in the exam, offering some relief to candidates who may have struggled in previous exams with such a policy. Applicants will be issued hall tickets on May 18. They can download the COMEDK 2023 hall ticket online using their credentials.

COMEDK is also launching an initiative called COMED KARES, which aims to equip students from participating institutions with the necessary skills to become job-ready through skill enhancement courses. To achieve this, COMED KARES has established eight innovation hubs across Karnataka, four of which are in Bengaluru, while the remaining four are located in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, and Belagavi. Each hub is equipped with high-end equipment, and programmes like rapid prototyping, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are offered to students. Dr Kumar emphasised that with this initiative, Karnataka has become the first state to introduce skill-based training to private engineering colleges.

Read all the Latest Education News here