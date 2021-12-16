11 BMC Schools Receive CBSE Affiliation, Aaditya Thackeray Calls it 'Truly Wonderful'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had started 11 new schools across Mumbai. All 11 schools have now received affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The good news was shared by Maharashtra’s cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray via his Twitter handle.

It is no news that the schools of the civic body, in affiliation with the CBSE board, was a brainchild of Thackeray. On December 15, terming the news “truly wonderful", he said that it strengthens their dream to provide quality education in BMC schools. Thackeray further mentioned that as they have started to work with SSC, CBSE boards in BMC, the team is looking forward to working with ICSE, Cambridge, and IB boards, in order to provide quality, diverse, and free education to all children enrolled in BMC-run schools.

Advertisement

In a thread of tweets, Thackeray congratulated the entire team of BMC’s education department, who burned the midnight oil to achieve the feat. However, he mentioned that the work has only begun, and the team will ensure that these schools match global standards. Thackeray gave a special mention to the CBSE board and Chairman Manoj Ahuja for his kind support.

Talking about the propositions presented to all the boards imparting education in BMC, he said that the schools aim to “hold onto the ideals of quality education, a spirit of learning, learning the Marathi language, and the overall development of a child’s quest to dream big."

Netizens were impressed with the initiative and cherished the transformation of the education sector in Mumbai. A user wrote, “Right to quality education and equal opportunity to work is basic for any society. Keep up the good work, Team BMC."

Advertisement

Coincidently, all the 11 schools had their first in-person student-teacher session on December 15. This is because the schools started working during the pandemic, therefore all the admission processes and the academic classes were held online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.