112 Students Covid-19 Positive, All Were Fully Vaccinated: IIT Hyderabad

The IIT Hyderabad campus has a total of 112 active coronavirus cases at the campus, as on January 13. The IIT said that it had allowed only doubly vaccinated students to visit the campus hence students who have been infected are all fully vaccinated.

The IIT in its official notice said, “all of the students have been isolated into separate isolation areas. Almost all the reported cases are either mild or asymptomatic and are showing good signs of recovery within 4-5 days. The food and medicines for all the covid affected students are being delivered directly by the attenders with necessary covid protocols".

The institute claims to have adopted several ‘stringent’ measures to combat Covid spread. It had asked only double vaccinated students to join the campus. The IIT currently has 211 rooms for isolation. The IIT said that it plans to increase this number based on the requirement. The institute is following a seven day isolation period from the date of testing. Students of the same pod, primary or secondary contacts, are being quarantined for two days.

Advertisement

“We currently have six well-qualified medical doctors and nine staff nurses serving the IITH community 24×7 on a rotation basis. We have recruited four additional staff nurses exclusively for monitoring the covid cases," the IIT clarified after reports of negligence surfaced. Two ambulances, including ICU on wheels, are available 24×7 for all emergency situations including shifting of cases to higher centres, as and when required, said the institute.

All offline activities have been suspended and the studies for the current semester have been shifted in online mode. Around 600 affected students have already vacated the campus. The vacated hostel blocks are likely to be converted into isolation facilities, if needed said the institute.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.