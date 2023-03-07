12-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl Allowed to Sit For Class 10 Exams Girl After Perfect IQ Score

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has given permission to a 12-year-old girl from the Balod district to take the Class 10 board examinations. Nargis Khan, a class 7 student, has been given permission by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) to take the exam based on the results of her intelligence quotient (IQ) test.

The decision to allow her to sit for the Class 10 board exam was made based on an IQ test that was administered by the district government hospital and the department of clinical psychology, V K Goyal, chairman of the CGBSE told a leading news daily. Nargis received a perfect score on the IQ test and the Malin’s Intelligence Scale For Indians Children (MISIC).

Nargis’s father Firoz Khan, who is a farmer in the village of Ghumka, claimed his daughter was always a voracious reader who consistently topped her class with 99 per cent. Her ability to speak fluent English and tackle tough arithmetic problems at an early age made her the focus of teachers and fellow students.

Firoz visited many offices, including those of the Governor, Chief Minister, and Collector, to request authorisation for Nargis to sit for the 10th-grade examination. The process for such a special case of a student appearing for the board exams would require them to pass the IQ level test. In Nagris’ case, the test was conducted by a medical team from Hyderabad on June 15, 2022, in Rajnandgaon. Twelve-year-old Nargis was subsequently given permission to take the class 10 board test when the original medical records were submitted to the Chhattisgarh board of secondary education. She was finally allowed to appear for the examinations after she took the IQ test and received a perfect score.

After realising his daughter’s potential during the Covid-19 pandemic, Firoz Khan had given Nargis more liberty to pursue her academic interests. The father added that he is confident of her performance in the board exams and was certain she would perform exceptionally well. Khan also said that Nargis aspires to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam and serve the nation. Nargis also said that her examinations are going well and she is optimistic about her performance.

