1300 Professors to be Trained in Preparing E-content for College Students

From the new academic session, educational material will be made available to the students in the online format. The doubts of the students will also be resolved online. Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, training will be given in three phases to 1300 professors based in Madhya Pradesh-based colleges for creating e-content in as many as 40 subjects. They will be trained about e-content up to June 11 in three phases.

In the first phase, online training for creation of e-content is being given from May 23 to 28. It includes a faculty enrichment programme. E-content will be distributed in 22 subjects including ancient Indian history, environmental science, Vedas, Sanskrit, computer science, philosophy, accounting, yoga, Hindi, English, psychology, physical education and national service scheme in the first phase.

Training will be imparted to 400 subject expert professors selected through nodal officers of 10 divisions. The training will include e-text writing related to e-content creation, interesting PPT creation, assessment quiz, video recording lectures. There will be lectures by eminent scholars of the state and the country in various sessions on these subjects. Technical sessions will also be organised.

The professors will be given the training for e-content in three phases. In the second phase, training will be done from May 30 to June 6. During this phases, training will be given for creating e-content in subjects like sociology, political science, mathematics, physics etc. The third phase of the training programme will be held from June 6 to June 11.

The training of the programme and the work of preparing e-content for the second year students of graduation will be completed within the time limit so that students will be able to get study material as soon as the new academic session starts.

For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, e-content will be given to the students by colleges. This is the first time in the state, when videos will be prepared for the students to study in a professional manner. The education department is going to innovate learning through e-content.

Lectures of the identified subjects will be uploaded on the website of the state higher education department. Each unit of the question paper will be mainly divided into six parts from each of the identified subjects. Each part will have a lecture of 30 to 40 minutes. Power point presentation, animation, photo will also be used in each lectures.

