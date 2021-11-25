14 Students of Punjab's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Test Covid-19 Positive

Recently, 14 students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Waring Khera village in Punjab’s Muktsar district tested positive for the Covid-19. As many as 12 students out of the 14 infected are in class 8 and the remaining two study in class 9. The school has now been shut after the recent outbreak on the campus. Schools across the state were reopened on August 2.

According to an India Today report, it revealed that the students will be isolated at school and will receive treatment. The step was taken to contain the spread of the infection, as the positive children can infect their families if they are sent home.

>Also read| 34 Medical Students from Odisha Test Covid-19 Positive, Physical Classes Suspended for 10 Days

Advertisement

Due to the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the state government had given some relaxation in the restrictions. Following this, schools across the state were reopened on August 02, 2021. To avoid an outbreak of the virus within school premises, strict COVID-compliant guidelines were put in place for the reopening of schools.

A few days back, 29 students of a government-run residential school and junior college for girls in Telangana’s Khammam district tested COVID-19 positive. A testing drive was held in the college after a couple of students showed symptoms. Officials stated that parents of all 29 students have taken their kids home for quarantine.

>Read| Maharashtra Health Dept Gives Nod to Reopening Schools But Not Before Vaccinating Kids

Alarmed by the positive cases, students who tested negative also returned to their homes as a precautionary measure. In Assam too, earlier this month, 28 students of Goalpara Sainik School tested positive for the deadly virus. Following which, the boarding school was put under containment for an infinite period.

Last month in October, authorities were forced to shut a school near Madikeri town in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. The action was taken after 33 students at the institution tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.