15-year-old Tamil Nadu Boy Creates App to Help Farmers in Crop Selection

A 15-year-old boy, Aravind, who hails from Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu, has developed an app — ‘Golden Crop’ — to provide guidance to farmers on multiple aspects pertaining to growing crops including areas such as the right crop selection and helping them understand the soil type. It also allows farmers to test the soil and connects the user directly with local soil testing labs thus helping farmers make the right crop selection.

The app recommends crops that could provide the user with a better yield for the selected month through understanding the location and identifying the type of soil in the farmland as well as local climatic conditions. Further, it provides specific details including the days required to harvest a crop, the market price of the crop etc, to help the user understand the true yield value.

Using the ‘Your Crop’ feature in the app, farmers can keep a track of their crops and get notified about the next important event coming up. Farmers can also check their crop health by comparing their crop with a healthy crop image.

The app, while currently functional, is being further updated by Aravind. It also has a feedback option from the farmers directly which is aiding him in refining the app further. He soon hopes to make the app available to farmers in local regional languages as well.

Aravind says that he often noticed farmers in his largely agrarian town worrying about low crop yields which were often the result of either wrong crop selection or using the wrong variety of seeds. This motivated him to create the app.

Speaking about the app, WhiteHat Jr student Aravind said, “Growing up watching farmers around me, I often heard them talk about the issues they faced. ‘Golden Crop’ is a small attempt to aid them in the decision-making process so that they can earn a better yield and lead a better life. I will keep working on this app by adding more features. I hope the farmers in the area where I live, for whom I am making this app, will find it useful."

Apart from technical challenges, Aravind faced obstacles in research work. Amidst the pandemic, it was very difficult for him to carry out field research and reach out to people for obtaining information. He took guidance from his teachers, his parents, and other people around him to find out relevant information for the app. Aravind believes that technology can be used to solve a lot of real-life problems and apart from farmer problems, in future, he also wants to solve other major existing problems.

Aravind’s father, Saravana Kumar, added, “We are very proud of Aravind’s attempt to help the farming community. It is fascinating to see how beautifully he has married technology with his understanding of issues faced by the farmers. I hope this inspires other children and young people to create solutions to the problems they see around them in their community."

