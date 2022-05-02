18 Students Hospitalized for Food Poisoning, One 11th Grader Dies After Allegedly Consuming Shawarma

A class 11 (plus one) student of Karivellur A V Memorial higher secondary school has died allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming shawarma. Devananda (17) daughter of late Narayanan has died in Kasargod Taluk hospital on Monday.

Devananda had allegedly consumed shawarma from a cool bar in Cheruvathur on Friday and she felt some difficulties. She was brought to nearby hospital and later shifted to taluk hospital. Kasargod district medical officer has said that a team of doctors including pediatricians had examined Devananda but could not save her life.

A total of 18 students were admitted to the hospital and all others are stable.

Advertisement

Health minister Veena George has directed to investigate the incident and submit a report. She also directed to ensure better treatment for those who are admitted to the hospital.

The food safety department has collected samples for testing.

Police have taken the cook and the manager of the shop into custody in connection with the death of the student allegedly due to food poisoning after consuming shawarma from their cool bar in Kasargod.

The 17-year-old’s body will be sent for post-mortem today.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.