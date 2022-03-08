18-Year-Old Takes Class 10 Board Exam From Hospital, Hours After Giving Birth

An 18-year-old student, Anjara Khatun appeared in Madhyamik Board exams of West Bengal within five hours of giving birth to a girl child. The incident took place at Harishchandrapur of Malda district on Monday morning. The district administration arranged for the exams to be conducted at a local hospital.

The mother appeared for the test within five hours after giving birth to the baby girl. The district administration on the examinee’s plea turned hospital into an examination center. The incident happened in the Nanarai village of Harishchandrapur.

Anjara Khatun, a resident of this village, is a student of Harishchandrapur Kiranbala Girls School. Her examination centre is Harishchandrapur High School. She gave birth to a baby girl at Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital on Monday morning at 7 am. Anjara then informed the hospital authorities that she wanted to give the exams. Then the district administration and the health department arranged for the examination at the hospital.

Advertisement

The mother with the child was taken to a separate ward. Police were also deployed to monitor the place. Anjara Khatun said, “This morning my baby girl was born. And the examination also started from today."

Block Health Officer of Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital Suvendu Bhakta said, “The Madhyamik candidate admitted in our hospital gave birth to a baby girl this morning. She wanted to give the board exam from the hospital. So we made all the necessary arrangements."

According to the district administration, the rest of the secondary examinations will be arranged from where the candidates want to give. Due to the pandemic Board examinations have not been held for almost two years.

Students returned to examination centres for Madhyamik after two years. The number of candidates has increased by 50 thousand and this time the number of total candidates are 11 lakh 27 thousand.

Advertisement

Monday, 7 March was the first language exam. But the controversy erupted over the administration’s decision to shut down the internet in some places on the first day of the statewide secondary examination.

According to the Board of Education and administration, the administration decided to shut down internet service for 4 hours and 15 minutes before the start of exams in certain sensitive blocks in Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, and Darjeeling districts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.