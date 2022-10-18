2 AMU Professors to Receive Outstanding Researchers Award 2022 for Their Contributions in Chemistry, Zoology

Two Aligarh Muslim University professors have been selected for the Outstanding Researchers Award 2022. Professor Farukh Arjmand, who is associated with the department of chemistry at the varsity is set to receive the award during the Sir Syed Day Commemorative meeting. She will share the award with Dr Hifzur Rahman Siddique from the AMU department of zoology. He was also nominated in the award category, reported Kashmirlife. The AMU professor duo will be receiving a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.

Professor Arjmand’s work is set to open a range of possibilities from drug development to diagnostics. Working in the fields of bioinorganic chemistry, medicinal inorganic chemistry, synthesis and characterization of anti-tumor metallodrugs. She also has over 160 publications under her name in peer-reviewed journals, 4717 citations, with h-index 37 and i10-index 107 and two distinctive patents on metallic antitumor drug entities.

Prof Arjmand, as principal investigator, has been a part of six major research projects on the design of metal-based drug candidates awarded by UGC, CSIR, and DBT, government of India. To her credit, she has also been a joint research collaborator with national and international research institutes, including IIT Kharagpur, IICT Hyderabad, ACTREC Mumbai, USTC, China, Institute de Physique de Rennes, France and The Ohio State University, USA.

Professor Arjmand is also an awardee of prestigious awards, like Young Scientist, ICC, Shikha Ratan award, IFSI, Distinguished Women Scientist Award 2016, ISCB 2017, and CRSI Bronze Medal 2019, Chemical Research Society of India, (CRSI). In 2020, she was chosen as a CRSI council member for a period of three years. She has 30 years of experience in the research of medicinal inorganic chemistry.

Meanwhile, Dr Hifzur Rahman Siddique has been involved in investigating the role of cancer stem cells, stem cell factors, and non-coding RNA in the process of primary and acquired chemoresistance, using different in vitro models, animal models, and human clinical samples. He has also contributed to how different cells, genes, and proteins, might play a part in the initiation, progression, and Chemoresistance of cancer.

