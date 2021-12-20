200 Million to Lose Jobs, 108 Million 'Poor, Extremely Poor' Due to Covid-19 in 2022: UN

At least 200 million people may lose their jobs in 2022 because of the devastation that the novel coronavirus pandemic inflicted on the job economy, the United Nations has stated in a report. Besides, at least 108 million workers may have entered the category of ‘poor or extremely poor’ because of the lack of employment opportunities, the international body has claimed.

The year 2021, much like 2020, also didn’t offer anything special to individuals around the globe in terms of jobs and careers. Millions lost their jobs in 2021 just as they did a year before. Let us analyse the report by the United Nations, and take a look at the jobs and unemployment figures of people in India and the world.

The unemployment rate touched 9.3 percent in January-March 2021.

The unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas grew to 9.3 percent in the January-March 2021 period from 9.1 percent in the same period last year. This has been revealed in the labour force survey of the National Statistical Office (NSO), which is conducted for a specific period. The unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed individuals in the labour force.

The unemployment rate rose to 10.3 per cent in October-December 2020 from 7.9 per cent in the same months a year before. This figure has come out in the periodic labour force survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

This survey was launched by NSO in April 2017. It is a three-month bulletin that is prepared by giving estimates of labour force indicators.

