UPSC CSE 2016 Topper Tina Dabi to Marry This IAS Officer, Posts Pictures on Instagram

Tina Dabi, the UPSC topper and IAS officer of the 2016 batch, Tina Dabi is all set to marry again with IAS Pradeep Gawande. Tina is currently serving in the Rajasthan Cadre and has shared pictures of her engagement with Pradeep on social media.

The officer posted a picture of her engagement on her Instagram account with the caption, “I’m wearing the smile you gave me #fiance."

Here is the link to her post

Advertisement

Pradeep Gawande is an IAS from the 2013 batch and according to reports, the couple will exchange vows on April 22 in a Jaipur hotel.

IAS Tina Dabi was earlier married to her batchmate Athar Aamir Khan, who is currently serving as the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. However, the couple mutually separated after two years of marriage.

Read | IAS Topper Tina Dabi’s Sister Ria Gets Rank 15 in UPSC Civil Services

Tina had met Athar Aamir Khan in 2015 at the IAS felicitation ceremony in Delhi, and the couple came close to each other during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration.

Tina secured the first rank in the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2015, while Athar Aamir Khan stood at the second position in the examination.

The UPSC topper pursued her graduation in Political Science from the Lady Shriram College for Women in 2015 and cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination in her first attempt. She is the daughter of Jaswant Dabi and Himani Dabi and hails from Delhi.

Advertisement

Pradeep Gawande was born in Maharashtra and has served as the collector of the Churu District. He also pursued MBBS before becoming an IAS officer. Reports say that it’s Pradeep’s second marriage.

Pradeep has also posted the picture of the engagement on his Instagram account with the caption, “Together is my favourite place to be!"

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.