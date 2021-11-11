220 School Kids to Run Rajasthan Assembly on Children's Day

This Children’s Day — the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru — students of Rajasthan will get an opportunity to be members of the state Assembly. The Ashok Gehlot-led government will hold an Assembly session for children to apprise them of how the House functions.

The state government has selected around 200 school going children to experience how the state Assembly functions. The selected children will be allowed inside the Rajasthan Assembly on November 14 and they will get the opportunity to run the house.

According to reports, the children run assembly will also be live on the official YouTube channel of the Rajasthan Assembly.

Advertisement

According to a senior officer deployed at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the children will be seen in various roles including that of the chief minister, deputy chief minister, leader of opposition, MLAs and Assembly speaker.

The officer further stated that the children will conduct the Assembly under the guidance of the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The session will be conducted under the aegis of the Rajasthan branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The November 14 Assembly will run like normal House day but the students will be the leaders to run the House. There will be zero hour and question hour in which the students will raise serious issues and seek answers for their queries.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria will be present at the Assembly all the time while school students will manage and run the state House.

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi told the media that children are our future and therefore we have allowed them to run the House, ask questions and express their views concerning any subject.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.