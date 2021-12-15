250 Pvt Schools in Guwahati Evade Tax Worth Crores of Rupees: Official

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified around 250 private schools, including reputed ones, located in the Assam capital, that have allegedly evaded property tax totalling crores of rupees, an official said. The biggest defaulter among them is a reputable institute which has pending property tax dues of around Rs 1 crore, a senior GMC official told.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.