29 School Students in West Bengal's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Test Positive for COVID-19

Twenty nine class 9 and 10 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani have tested positive for COVID19 and their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes, the official said.

PTI
Kalyani // Updated: December 23, 2021, 11:26 IST

At least 29 students of a residential school in West Bengal’s Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine class 9 and 10 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani have tested positive for COVID-19 and their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes, the official said.

The students found COVID-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold. The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for COVID-19.

first published: December 23, 2021, 11:26 IST