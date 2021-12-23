29 School Students in West Bengal's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Test Positive for COVID-19

At least 29 students of a residential school in West Bengal’s Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

Twenty-nine class 9 and 10 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani have tested positive for COVID-19 and their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes, the official said.

The students found COVID-19 positive were advised home quarantine as they have symptoms of cough and cold. The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for COVID-19.

