3 Fake Candidates Held in Rajasthan Village Writing Board Exam

Three people were arrested in a village here on Friday for illegally writing a board exam, on behalf of original students, police said.

The proxy candidates were writing a secondary board exam being held in a government school in Daikara village near Jodhpur. According to SHO (Banar) Sitaram Khoja, the three were known to the original candidates and were requested by them to appear in the exam to secure better marks.

No money, however, was involved in the matter, he said. “We have arrested the three of them and are searching for the original candidates. A case has been registered against all six on the complaint of the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Daikara, Khoja said.

The appearing candidates were exposed when invigilators checked their admit cards and found their faces didn’t match with the photos on cards. Khoja said that all three accused are enrolled in undergraduate programmes and are preparing for competitive exams like REET.

