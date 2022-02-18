30% Increase in Employers' Intent to Hire Freshers in First-half of 2022: Survey

Despite the third wave lockdown, there has been a 30 per cent spike in intent to hire freshers in the first half of 2022 as compared to the previous half-year, revealed a survey by TeamLease edtech. The report also stated that more than 47 per cent companies have expressed their intent to hire freshers in the current half-year (January- June 2022). While only 17 per cent of companies were keen to increase their fresher pool in the second half of 2021,

The key findings of the report that has been released for the period January to June 2022 claimed that the hiring intent across all categories of job seekers in India – fresh or experienced – has risen to 50 per cent from 31 pe cent over the same duration. “This is a promising improvement and implies the significant recovery of economic activity since the pandemic period," the report said.

It added that information and technology are leading as the top sector with 57 per cent employers willing to hire. Apart from IT, another sector which has seen an uptick in the hiring sentiment is hospitality and travel by 2 per cent.

From cities perspective, Bengaluru has emerged as the most favourable city for freshers with 59 per cent of companies keen to increase their hiring. Additionally, Mumbai (43 per cent) and Delhi (39 per cent) are also the top cities for freshers. While, cities that saw a dip in intend to hire freshers this period were, Pune, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Indore and Coimbatore

While the top domains for hiring have been, data analytics, investment banking, cyber security, AR/VR, and content writing jobs, the top job roles for freshers were in digital marketing executive, artificial intelligence engineer, technical writer, full-stack developer, and supply chain analyst. Additionally, the report claimed that sectors that saw a dip in intent to hire were, construction and real estate, agri and agrochemicals, retail (non-essentials), FMCG, marketing and advertising, media and entertainment.

“As our report indicates, technical skills are what companies are looking for. However, we have seen an interesting shift over the last few years. Today soft skills are receiving the same level of attention. In fact, organisations focus equally or more on soft skills as much as they focus on hard skills while hiring employees. When it comes to freshers, companies are on the lookout for candidates who are equipped with skills like analytical thinking and innovation, stress management, communication skills, emotional intelligence, and positive attitude," Neeti Sharma, co-founder, and president of TeamLease Edtech said.

