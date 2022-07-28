30 Students Vaccinated With Same Syringe, Probe Ordered

As many as 30 students were allegedly vaccinated by a single injection syringe. The incident took place during a covid-19 vaccination drive at a school in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. Parents of the children who had accompanied them had noticed that the syringe was not being changed and complained to the organizers.

Jitendra Rai, ANM who had injected the students said that the authorities did not provide him with more needles. “They gave just one syringe to me for administering the vaccine jabs and I was asked to do the same. That is why I gave vaccines to 30 children from a single syringe," Jitendra Rai, ANM told ANI.

The administration has lodged an FIR against the vaccinator at Gopalganj police station for negligence in work under the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan. Health Ministry officials claim that they have received complaints and ensured stringent action.

“We have got the complaint, and the probe is underway. Stringent action will be taken against those found guilty, " DK Goswami, CMHO was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Reusing a needle can put patients in danger of contracting several diseases including Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, HIV, and other infections. A probe has been ordered in this matter.

According to Health Ministry data, over 3.87 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines. More than 6.10 crore adolescents in the age group 15-18 years have been given the first dose, the health ministry stated.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 203.17 crore mark on Wednesday with over 36 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said. More than 32 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Wednesday.

