32-year-old Quits Well-paying Job at Bharat Biotech for Organic Farming, Receives Award

Hyderabad’s Bonguram Nagaraju is an inspiration for many who want to stick to the roots and grow into a tree. The 32-year-old was working with Bharat Biotech after completing his post-graduation from the University of Hyderabad. He studied MSc in Animal Biotechnology. Despite having a great degree and a well-paid job, he wasn’t satisfied with the life he was living.

After looking at the food that people were eating in cities, all developed by ingesting pesticides, he went into the thinking mode. He decided to quit his job and went back to his village Habsipur in Telangana to cultivate new crops, reported a leading news daily.

Also read| Meet the Class 10 Dropout from Rajasthan Who Will Design Organic Farming Curriculum

Advertisement

His style of farming was unconventional. He cultivated crops of indigenous paddy varieties which the farmers of Habsipur village never opt for. Not just this, instead of using artificial fertilisers and pesticides, he went for organic farming by using cow dung and neem oil.

To recognise his efforts in evolving agriculture for good, Gandhi Global Family, and Gandhi Gnan Prathistan Trust have honoured him with the Pudami Putra Award last year. He has been working with Grama Bharathi Voluntary Organisation, Subhiksha Agri Foundation, and Deccan Mudra to educate farmers. Agriculture Extension Officer Mahesh said that Nagaraju has become a source of inspiration for many youngsters pursuing a career in agriculture.

Nagaraju’s parents and in-laws were quite upset with his decision but his wife supported him all through. She also left her job as a teacher in one of the corporate schools in Hyderabad.

Nagaraju and his wife have grown seven indigenous paddy crops such as Manipur black rice, Kuji Patali, Dasumathi, Ratna Chodi, Kalabati, Telangana Sona, Kugi Patalia, Burma black in four and a half acres of land. The couple also cultivates mixed vegetables and fruits, rear sheep and chicken.

Read| Engineer Chaiwala: Left Engineering Jobs Due to Low Salaries, Brothers Open Tea Stall

Advertisement

In a conversation with the news agency, Nagaraju revealed that he started growing mixed crops along with rearing sheep and chicken to enhance profits in future. The young farmer is also serving as a guide for many others by distributing different indigenous paddy seeds to the village farmers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.