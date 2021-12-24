Home » News » education-career » 327 Teaching, Non-teaching Staff Members of KVs, JNVs, CBSE Died Due to COVID-19: Govt

327 Teaching, Non-teaching Staff Members of KVs, JNVs, CBSE Died Due to COVID-19: Govt

A total of 327 teaching and non-teaching staff members of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Board of Secondary Education expired due to COVID-19 but none of them died during Covid duty, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha. (representation image)
Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI
New Delhi // Updated: December 24, 2021, 10:58 IST

A total of 327 teaching and non-teaching staff members of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Board of Secondary Education expired due to COVID-19 but none of them died during Covid duty, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“As per available data 327 teaching/non-teaching staff of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Central Board of Secondary Education expired due to COVID-19. None of these teachers died during Covid duty," he said. “Education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution and schools, other than those owned and funded by the Central government, are under the jurisdiction of the state governments," he added.

first published: December 24, 2021, 10:58 IST