33% Reservation for Girls in NEET-Based Medical College Admissions Unlikely

Two years after the Bihar government announced 33 per cent reservation for women in medical colleges of the state, the decision is yet to be implemented on the ground. Admissions to medical seats have been going on in full swing. The admission process for the seats under the All India Quota of NEET has already started.

Now, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB), which is in charge of taking admissions for medical, is set to issue a notice for admission to the state’s 85 per cent of available medical seats. However, the decision for 33 per cent reservation for female candidates seems to have been put on the back burner this year as well.

BCECEB is yet to receive any official communication pertaining to the 33 per cent reservation for girls from Bihar.

Anil Kumar Sinha, the council’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), told Live Hindustan that there had been no correspondence from the government on the reservation of 33 per cent of seats for female students in medical colleges. Girls will not be granted the 33 per cent reservation during the 2022–2023 academic year when applying to medical colleges if the order is not received.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, last year, had asked officials to ensure 33 per cent reservation in all medical and engineering colleges.

“The reservation of a minimum of 33 per cent seats for girls will lead to a further increase in the number of women in all technical institutions. Women will be more motivated to pursue technical and higher education," Nitish was quoted as saying by TOI.

The CM also stated that the state government was attempting to draft legislation that would assist in the establishment of engineering and medical institutions that can better manage the institutes to enhance the quality of education in Bihar. If the proposal had been effectively executed, Bihar would have become the first state in the country to reserve one-third of medical and engineering seats for girls.

