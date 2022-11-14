Home » News » education-career » 333 Pre-Placement Offers Made at IIT Madras, 44% in Core Engineering, R&D Sectors

333 Pre-Placement Offers Made at IIT Madras, 44% in Core Engineering, R&D Sectors

In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date with 44 per cent, followed by analytics, consulting, finance with 30 per cent, IT with 16 per cent and FMCG with 10 per cent, said IIT Madras

The PPOs will be made till the commencement of phase I of campus placements, IIT Madras said (File Photo)
As many as 333 PPOs or pre placement offers, as on November 13, have been made to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras students during the 2022-23 academic year, claims the institute. Last year, 231 PPO offers were made. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for December 1, the IIT added.

PRE-PLACEMENT OFFERS AT IIT MADRAS: RECENT YEARS

YEAR2016-172017-182018-192019-202020-212021-222022-23
PPOs73114135170186231333

The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments and Goldman Sachs. The top five companies that made highest number of PPOs include Qualcomm with 19 offers, Honeywell with 19 offers as well, Microsoft with 17, Goldman Sachs with 15, Texas Instruments with 14, and Oracle with 13.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Prof Sathyan, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “We are pleased to see the increase in PPOs this year. We encourage more companies to use the internship as a long interview process to assess the student and offer PPOs. A student being offered and accepting a PPO is likely to lead a good long-term association with the company."

Highlighting the importance of Internships to Campus Placements in IIT Madras, Prof P Murugavel, Advisor (Internships), IIT Madras, said, “The internship program is giving an opportunity for the students to demonstrate their learnt skills and the companies to fetch the desired talents. Happy to note that the success of the internship program at IIT-M is evidenced from the greater number of PPOs received this year."

