4.1 lakhs Students Skipped UP Board 10th, 12th Exams on First Day

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamil Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has kicked off the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 from Thursday, March 24. Shockingly on the first day of the exam, over 4.18 lakh students both of class 10 and class 12 skipped the UP Boards exams. In the first session of the exam, 2,61,120 students and in the second 1,57,387 students were absent.

While it is not unusual to see examinees dropping out on the opening day of board examinations, this is the highest number of students dropping out in UP boards in the recent years. In 2020, around 2.4 lakh students had dropped out on the first day. While in 2019, close to 6.49 lakh candidates had dropped. However, UP board exam dropout record was created in 2018 when 11 lakh students had skipped the board exams, reported TOI.

UP Board has claimed that strict anti-cheating measures are the reason for high absentees. Before and during the examination, the Additional chief secretary, of secondary education, Aradhana Shukla inspected the examination centers. Strict instructions were given to the officials to take measures to curb cheating. In this regard, CCTVs has been put in place at examination centers, instructions were also given to make students remove their shoes and socks of during the examination period, and mobile phone and any electronic device were not prohibited during the exam.

This year, a total of 51.92 lakh students had registered for the class 10 and 12 examinations. Of the total 27 lakh were of class 10 and 24 lakh of class 12. Of the total registered candidates, 2,61,120 students of class 10 did not appear for the exam, and 1,57,387 students of class 12 dropped the exam, making it a total of 4.18 lakhs missing students.

UP Board Exams 2022: Drop in Registeration

The number of students who have registered to appear for board exams 2022 is less than 2021. Over 51 lakhs students have registered to appear for UP board class 10 and 12 exams 2022. This year the total number of registered students have been reduced by five lakhs as compared to last year.

Last year, as many as 56,03,813 students had completed the registration for UPMSP class 10 and 12 exam 2021. Nearly, 29,94,312 candidates had registered to appear for class 12 board exam 2021 and 26,09,501 for class 10 board exam. This year all classes were also conducted in online mode, due to the pandemic.

As per the UPMSP schedule, the Classes 10 and 12 exams 2022 are scheduled to be held from March 24, and will continue till April 12. The Uttar Pradesh board examinations will be held in two shifts. Exams in the morning shift will be held between 8 am and 11:15 am while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

