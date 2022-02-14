43% Technical Privacy Job Roles Understaffed Than Last Year: Survey

Technical privacy roles are more understaffed than the previous year, revealed new research from ISACA, in its ‘Privacy in Practice 2022 survey report’. The report claims that 41 per cent of global respondents cite lack of competent resources as a major obstacle faced by an organisation to form a privacy program.

Respondents in India indicate that they have unfilled positions in both legal/compliance (31 per cent) and technical privacy roles (43 per cent). As many as 21 per cent said that it takes anywhere between three and six months to fill positions for legal/compliance privacy roles, while 25 per cent of the respondents have indicated a similar time frame for filling open technical privacy positions.

To overcome the skill gap, 50 per cent of the respondents in India have indicated they train non-privacy staff who are interested in moving into privacy roles. At a global level, this issue has only worsened since last year, claims the report. 41 per cent of the global respondents cite a lack of competent resources as a major obstacle faced by an organisation in its ability to form a privacy program.

“Given the current emphasis and importance on data protection and privacy, respondents also largely expect that privacy professionals will only become more in-demand, with 72 per cent of the global respondents anticipating increased demand for technical privacy roles and 63 per cent expecting increased demand for legal/compliance roles," stated the report.

The report has also indicated that the respondents worldwide are looking for three key things, compliance/legal experience (62 per cent), prior hands-on experience in a privacy role (56 per cent), and technical experience (48 per cent).

“Data compromises can cost crores of rupees to an organisation coupled with loss of customer trust and reputational damage, and it takes workforce skilled in technical privacy measures to stay ahead of these threats. The Privacy in Practice 2022 survey report illustrates just how vital it is for organisations to fill these positions and devote resources to data privacy."

