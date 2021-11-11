496 Delhi Govt School Students Qualify NEET, 51 from Same School

This year, around 496 students from Delhi government schools have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Of the total qualified students, 51 of them are from a single school, according to officials.

Congratulating the selected students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Wow! Sooo many students from Delhi govt schools have qualified NEET. Unimaginable till a few years back. I congratulate students, their parents and teachers. Together, u have shown that “It is possible," Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to laud the performance.

“History created by a Delhi govt school student Kushal Garg. He has secured 700 marks out of 720. All India Rank 165, secured seat at AIIMS. Father 10th pass, carpenter. Mother 12th pass, House wife Congratulations Kushal. Proud of you," he tweeted.

Of the total, 51 students got selected from a government school in Yamuna Vihar, 28 of the successful candidates are from another government school in Paschim Vihar. Another 16 students got selected from IP extension school, 15 each from Loni Road and Molarband schools, and 14 from a Delhi government school in Rohini have qualified for the NEET. Last year, a total of 569 students from Delhi government schools had cleared the competitive exam.

