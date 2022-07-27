5 Students Die in 14 Days Due to 'Stress Over Low Marks' in Tamil Nadu

In another case of alleged student suicide in Tamil Nadu, a Class 12 boy from Karaikudi district, has allegedly killed himself. In just a fortnight, this is the fifth case of student death by suicide in the state. While in some cases, the police have claimed that the student was stressed due to poor performance in exams, in other cases, there is no confirmation on the reason for the death. The probe is on, claims the police.

Just a day ago, a 17-year-old Class 11 girl allegedly hanged herself at her residence in the Ayyambatti area near Sivakasi. As per the initial investigation, the girl hung herself after returning from school when her grandmother had stepped out.

On Monday, another student died allegedly by suicide. The girl student of Class 12 was found dead at her home in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. Reports claim that the girl killed herself by suicide as she was upset about her mother’s scolding, following which she hung herself when her parents were not at home.

On the same day, in the wee hours, another Class 12 girl reportedly died by suicide in her hostel room at a government-aided school in the Tiruvallur district.

On July 13, the first such case of suicide was reported from Kallakurichi. Protests broke out when a Class 12 student was found deceased on the school grounds under mysterious circumstances. Her parents claimed that there is foul play, refused to accept the body, and even asked the court to order another postmortem with a doctor of their choosing.

The deaths are being reported days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10th and 12th results on Friday, July 22. Meanwhile, the NEET UG has also been held on July 17. During the exam alleged cheating scandal had also come to light. The medical entrance exam is also a high stake exam for students, however, no exact connection could be set-up yet.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

