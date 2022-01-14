50 Students Tested Covid-19 Positive at Lucknow University, Exams Postponed

At least 50 students have been tested positive for the coronavirus at Lucknow University. The university exams which were to begin from January 15 now stand postponed till further notice.

In a letter, the university administration has informed students that the fresh dates will be announced later. “Students of Lucknow University and associated colleges are informed that all examinations between January 15 to January 31 have been rescheduled in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the university. Fresh dates of examination will be announced soon at lkouniv.ac.in," read the letter.

Students in universities across Uttar Pradesh have been demanding deferment of exams or to move the tests in online mode. After holding its theoretical exams online despite months-long protests, the AKTU has now stated to hold practical exams in online mode.

Rajasthan has postponed its class 12 practical exams and Madhya Pradesh has moved its pre-boards in take-home mode where students would attempt exams from their respective homes. Once again the exam season has been gripped by the coronavirus.

Congress’ student wing NSUI has written a letter to UGC to conduct both school and college-level exams in online mode. NSUI president asked UGC to give students the option of taking exams in any mode - online or offline.

