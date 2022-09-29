57% of IT Professionals Would not Consider Returning to IT Services Sector: Survey

As many as 57 per cent of IT professionals claim that they would not consider returning to the IT services sector in the future in a recent survey ‘Talent Exodus Report’ released by tech staffing firm, TeamLease Digital.

The survey reveals that employees’ preference has changed from salary to flexibility, career growth, and value proposition. But there still is a huge misconception that a salary increase would improve performance and boost job satisfaction.

Employees are re-evaluating their careers based on these aspects and quitting their well-cushioned jobs in the mid-way. The alarming figures reveal that the flexible structure has heightened the choice.

Sunil Chemmankotil, Chief Executive Officer, TeamLease Digital, said, “With the usual demand for salary hikes and other benefits, the main attraction for employees in their new jobs is ‘Great Reflection’ on the internal policies and external factors that should be relooked at by employers as we are viewing great changes in the employees’ feelings about work and life."

“Organizations’ strategic hiring plans must contain goals towards their employees and their betterment. This ultimately translates into soul searching over whether an employee feels valued in his/her work or merely creates outcomes and value to benefit others. A fundamental change in the employment value proposition leads to deeper employee-employer relationships, a strong sense of owning, and purpose-driven work," he adds.

India’s $227 billion industry spurred global companies to bolster investments in services, ranging from cloud computing, digital payment infrastructure, cyber security, etc. The sector contributed 9 per cent to the national GDP and accounted for 51 per cent of services exports. The sector also added a total of 4.5 lac freshers in the current financial year which is the highest addition in a single year. Of this, 2 lakh employees were women.

