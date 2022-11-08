57% Recruiters Prioritise Strong Communication, Selling Skills While Hiring: Survey

As many as 57 per cent of job positions in 2022 require strong communication and sales skill requirements, according to a survey conducted by Hirect India. Recruiters expect their candidates to have a strong command of the language along with selling skills. This suggests that organizations might be attempting to expand their middle-level management and build their sales force to increase revenue, says the platform. Consequently, jobseekers equipped with good communication skills and experience with sales are in high demand.

The research was conducted to identify the most sought-after soft skill requirements among organisations and recruiters this year. The study gathered data to objectively determine the most demanded soft skills. The recently released survey includes hiring trends and insights across the industry. The data has been driven from over 2.5 lakh active job listings and from more than 3 million job seekers to identify any gap between the skills of today’s job seekers and the skills sought by recruiters.

Since sales as a soft skill already require good communication skills, the report further identifies that recruiters are also prioritizing the hiring of candidates that possess strong negotiation, team handling, and interpersonal skills.

The survey also suggests that the most commonly emphasized soft skills among job seekers are in order - communication, leadership, relationship management, sales, and problem-solving.

People management is currently the least preferred soft skill among recruiters with less than 4 per cent of recruiters dedicatedly searching for people who possess this skill. On the other hand, the least mentioned soft skill highlighted by the survey with less than 5.7 per cent of job seekers is creativity.

“This survey will help educate job seekers about the recent trends and shifts in demand for certain soft skills. It helped us in determining which soft skills organizations prioritize in their workforce. Additionally, it is also the platform to understand the disparity that exists between the skills that job seekers possess and the ones that are in demand." said Mr. Raj Das, Global Co-Founder and CEO of Hirect India.

