60 Test COVID-positive at IIT Kharagpur Including 40 Students, Researchers

As many as 60 persons, including 40 students and researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have tested positive for Covid-19, an official said. Other than the student-researchers, 20 others have been infected by non-teaching staff and faculty.

All those who contracted the virus were residing on the campus. Most of those infected are either mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic. They are either at home isolation or at isolation wards created the institute’s hostel, Tamal Nath, IIT Kharagpur’s Registrar told news agency PTI. Nath added that the situation is under control as the hospital within the IIT Kharagpur campus is monitoring the condition of those infected.

>Also read| IIT Kharagpur’s 2022 Calendar Challenging Aryan Invasion Attracts Criticism

Advertisement

“We have been urging members of IIT Kharagpur family to get themselves tested whenever they have fever-like symptoms and they are complying with our advice. This is how the number of 60 infected was known. We are not outside the world. With the sudden spike in Covid cases all around, we too have to face up to the (emergent) situation," he said

After the institute’s convocation conducted on December 18, IIT-Kharagpur had decided to open the premises for its students in a phase-wise manner after the campus has been closed for a year and a half, however, due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the institute would be postponing the offline classes and continue with online classes only. “But with the sudden surge in Covid in the past two days, we are again postponing the resumption of classes in on-campus mode and sticking to online classes only," he added.

>Read| IIT Kharagpur Offers Free Online Course on Blockchain, Anyone Can Apply

Advertisement

Recently, as many as 100 students of a medical college in Patiala tested positive for Covid-19. The Patiala Govt Medical Education College has asked students to vacate the hostel to curb the further spread of the virus. Several states have been shutting down schools and colleges due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jharkhand, etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.