66% Rise in Gig Work, Mostly in FinTech, E-Commerce Companies: Survey

There has been a 66 per cent rise in gig work during the month of June, revealed Taskmo a gig tech platform. Demand for gig workers rose across fintech (up 14 per cent) and e-commerce (up 11 per cent) sectors. Companies such as Epay, Amazon pay, Amazon, and Flipkart have recorded the highest job opportunities in the past one month. The percentage has increased given the upcoming Great Indian Sales and Prime Day Sales on Amazon and Flipkart.

Other tech-based companies such as Britannia and ITC oversee FMCG hiring (up 8 per cent). Similarly, Medbuddies, Mfine, Dunzo, and Zepto top the chart across healthtech and Quick commerce sectors observing job demand (up 6 per cent). Edtech (up 5 per cent) and foodtech (up 4 percent) industries have also experienced steep demands for gig workers on leading platforms such as Byju, Swiggy, Zomato, etc.

The gig market witnessed a mounting job demand in the e-commerce sector for job roles such as last-mile delivery executive roles, pickers, packers, sorters, customer support, and field sales executives, the survey added.

Following the growth of the e-commerce sector, job profiles such as last-mile delivery executives hiring increased by 12 per cent, followed by a 10 per cent growth for the tele-callers role in June. In addition, the index observed a positive month-on-month hiring trend for the gig job roles such as business development executives (9 per cent), digital and brand promoters (6 per cent), field sales executives and micro influencers (4 per cent), the survey revealed.

The overall gig hiring boosted in tier 2 (up 11 per cent) and tier 3 cities (up 13 per cent). Amongst all the monitored cities, Mysore outpaced tier 1 cities, with a 23 per cent rise in gig hiring demand, followed by Bengaluru (up 16 per cent), Kanpur (up 14 per cent), Lucknow (up 13.3 per cent), Bhopal (up 13.3 per cent), Coimbatore (up 12.7 percent), Shivamogga (up 12.7 per cent), and Delhi (up 12 per cent).

While the overall hiring has declined in the tier 1 market by 12 per cent compared to May, the city-specific figure showcases moderate hiring activity in markets such as Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai (up 8.3 per cent), Mumbai (up 2.5 per cent), Hyderabad (up 2.6 per cent).

Commenting on the gig job trends for the month of June 2022, Prashant Janadri, Co-Founder, Taskmo, said, “Typically, June is a period when merchandising companies gear up for the festive season demand, however, since this year, the market has rebounded from two years of COVID-19 setback; with that, we observed a tremendous seasonal hiring demand across the industry. Specifically, around festive sales season, plenty of direct and indirect gig job opportunities are coming from multiple e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, which are the top recruiters in the months."

