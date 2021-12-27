7 IIIT Naya Raipur Students Selected for Internships in Canada

International Institute of Information Technology- Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) recently announced seven B Tech final students of the institute are being selected for a summer internship in Canadian universities through Mitacs. The students were chosen through a rigorous international process that ran for several months.

The Canadian universities have allowed internships to the IIIT-NR students after they cleared the interview process that involved the faculty members from the universities. During the internship, all seven students will work on seven different research topics in their respective universities. The internship duration will be 12 weeks, which will start from May 22.

Out of seven students, Sparsh Agrawal has been selected in the University of Toronto, Gaurav Mundada has been chosen in Thompson Rivers University, Kamloops, Tushar Agrawal has been selected in the University of Calgary, Calgary, Aakash Agrawal has been selected in York University, Toronto, Sakshi Kumari has been selected in Ryerson University, Toronto, Prathistith Raj Medi has been selected in the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Ritik Bompliwarhas been selected in Dalhousie University.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Sinha, Director, IIITNR, said that the students would use this opportunity to work with foreign researchers. The experience will prove as milestones in their future research. He also congratulated the students on their selection and wished them luck for their future. The students also expressed their gratitude towards the institute for creating a globally competitive academic environment in IIIT-NR.

The seven students are among those who, along with the students of other prestigious institutes of India like IIT Kharagpur, II Madras, and IIIT Delhi, have been selected for the internship.

Mitacs is a non-profit national research organisation that, in partnerships with Canadian academia, private industry, and government, operates research and training programs in fields related to industrial and social innovation. Mitacs selects at least 1200 students globally every year for the internship programme.

