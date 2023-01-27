70 Companies Participated in IIM Bodh Gaya's Final Placements, Highest Package Over Rs 48 Lakh

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya concluded the placement season for the current MBA 2021-23 batch. For a batch of over 200 students, the institute hosted nearly 70 companies to participate in the final placements process.

Companies spread across sectors and industries like BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, IT & Services, IT & Analytics, e-Commerce, and Manufacturing were among the major recruiters.

Keeping in line with a rising domestic economy, the BFSI sector emerged as the largest employer, extending close to 50 per cent of the total offers. All the major banks, insurance firms, and fintech firms like Axis Bank, BNY Mellon, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Capital, Fincare SFB, Spice Money and Yes Bank participated in the final placement process, and 97 offers were made to the graduating batch.

BFSI was followed by Consulting, IT-Services & Analytics firms extending 53 offers altogether. The major recruiters in the Consulting and Analytics space were Deloitte US, Tiger Analytics, Kantar Analytics Practice, Kore.ai Software, Factspan Analytics, Brillio, CRISIL, and Accelalpha. The major IT & Services players included the likes of Sutherland Global, Bharti Airtel, CTS, Trinamix Inc, HCL Tech, iQuanti India, Infosys BPM, Zycus, Adobe Inc., Affinity, DemandFarm, and Park+ to name a few.

In line with the huge post-pandemic demand revival, sectors like metals & mining and manufacturing were next in the queue offering more than 30 opportunities. The significant names were Adani Group, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Hindalco Industries Limited, Mercedes-Benz, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited, and DTDC. The graduating batch also witnessed decent participation from e-commerce, FMCG, and market research firms like Amazon India, Bluestone, Haldirams, Reliance Retail, MoEngage, and Porter.

While the highest domestic package offered more than doubled to Rs 48.58 LPA, the average and median domestic package for the batch stood at 16.00 LPA and 15.25 LPA, registering a growth of 34 percent and 22 percent YoY, respectively. Further, the average domestic package of the batch’s top 25, 50, and 75 percentile stands strong at 21.82 LPA, 18.79 LPA, and 17.08 LPA, respectively.

Dr. Vinita S. Sahay, Director & Head of the Institute, IIM Bodh Gaya, said “We understand the ever-changing demands of the industry, and to bridge the growing demands of the industry and the society at large, the institute plans to launch two new full-time MBA programs specializing in the field of Digital Business Management and Healthcare Management for an inaugural batch of 90 and 60 professionals respectively." She further emphasised, “The necessity for these new age courses was hugely realised during the pandemic, and we feel there is a strong requirement to meet the glaring demands in these sectors."

