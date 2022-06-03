73% Increase in Demand for Blue and Grey Collar Jobs, Highest in BPO, Customer Care: Survey

With the economy expanding from pre-Covid levels, there has been a recent uptick in hiring demand in blue and grey collar jobs. There has been a 73 per cent increase in job vacancies in the fourth quarter as compared to the previous quarter of FY22, revealed a survey by Quess Corp.

The largest share of jobs for blue and grey collar talent comes from BPO, customer care, delivery, data entry, back office, field sales, and retail and counter sales categories. These categories together make up over 80 per cent of all available vacancies.

While BPO, customer care and delivery services have seen an increase of 30 per cent in job vacancies, data entry and back office saw a 10 per cent increase, field sales at 6 per cent, retail and counter sales at 4 per cent.

In Q4, retail and BFSI sectors have seen a sharp rebound in business across the country. Likewise, most tier-II and III cities have seen continuous recovery in hiring across sectors. Delhi (15 per cent) and Bengaluru (14 per cent) house the largest share of jobs with 29 per cent of overall job vacancies. Mumbai (13 per cent), Hyderabad (8 per cent), and Pune (7 per cent) followed by Delhi and Bengaluru are the top five cities in India for blue and grey collar jobs.

There has also been an equitable mix of freshers (43 per cent) and experienced talent with 1-5 years of experience (45 per cent). When it comes to gender representation, male job seekers (81 per cent) form an overwhelming majority, whereas female job seekers make up 19 per cent of all seekers on the platform. On the education front, 57 per cent of all job seekers are graduates and above.

“Improved market sentiments reflected in increased consumer buying have played a vital role in reviving business activities, leading to a rise in demand for manpower in many sectors. Additionally, technological advancements have eased the entire frontline hiring enabling a far more solid talent discovery from across the country," said Quess Corp.

