75 Authors Selected Under PM YUVA Mentorship Scheme, to Receive Scholarship Worth Rs 50000

The National Book Trust (NBT) has announced the results of the All India Contest organised on the theme ‘National Movement of India’ under the PM YUVA Mentorship Scheme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programmes. As many as 75 authors under the age of 30 were selected through the contest for a scholarship-cum-mentorship scheme.

Out of the 75 selected authors, 38 are males and 37 are females. Further, two are below 15 years, whereas there are 16 authors in the age group of 15-20 years, 32 fall in the age group of 21-25 years, and 25 authors are in the age group of 26-30 years.

During the mentorship, the selected authors will receive a scholarship of Rs 50,000 per month for a period of six months. Further, a royalty of 10 per cent will be payable to the authors on successful publications of their books.

The selected authors will undergo six months of mentorship in which they would be provided research and editorial support under the guidance of eminent authors and the editorial team of National Book Trust, India. Thereafter, they would develop their book proposals as full-fledged books to be published by the trust as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives. Their published books will be later translated into other Indian languages as well.

The contest was organised from June 1 to July 31 through MyGov and NBT platforms. Nearly 16,000 entries in 22 official languages and English were received from all across the country including some from Indian diaspora community. All the book proposals were read by multiple panels of experts and went through three layers of scrutiny.

During his Mann Ki Baat address dated January 31, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had stated, “I call upon our young friends to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with them and tales of valour during freedom struggle from their areas." Following which the PM-YUVA mentorship scheme for young authors was launched by the ministry of education, the government of India with NBT as the implementing agency.

