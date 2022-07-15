76% of B-School Students, Graduates Found Unemployable for Early-Stage Roles: Survey

Around 76 per cent of graduates and final year students who took the ‘Finance & Accounting Competency Test’ conducted by Masters’ Union were found to be unemployable and lacking on several fronts when it came to skill requirements for early-stage finance roles, claims a report.

The F&A test, conducted on May 20 saw participation from over 5000 students from across the country, out of which only 24 per cent could qualify across all parameters, informed the press release by the institute.

The F&A Test was conducted to map the skill levels of students keeping these roles in mind. The test covered six key parameters – financial reasoning, logical reasoning, quantitative reasoning, data-based reasoning, verbal reasoning, and diagrammatic reasoning. While close to 60 per cent students were found lacking when it came to quantitative skills, 36 per cent were found lacking in data-based reasoning, 27 per cent in logical reasoning, 25 per cent in diagrammatic reasoning and an alarming 42 per cent in verbal reasoning.

Meanwhile, industry experts claim that demand for entry-level roles in the banking, financial services and insurance sectors has increased exponentially post the pandemic. According to Monster.com, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) has continued to remain the fastest sector witnessing job recovery with a 54 per cent annual growth rate this year.

Some of the top entry level finance roles which are in-demand across industries include Financial Controller, Financial Accountant, R2R Financial Analyst, Financial Reporting Specialist, O2C Financial Analyst, and P2P Financial Analyst.

Pratham Mittal, Director, Masters’ Union said, “We are witnessing great demand for entry level talent in finance given the recovery being witnessed by BFSI companies, GCCs as well as startups. However, it is disheartening to note the massive skill gap that currently exists in the industry. One of the reasons for this is the lack of industry focused, application-oriented graduate courses in finance, like we do in engineering today. We need programs that integrate academics with real life projects and assignments, and train students on tools like SAP and Power BI, which are par for the course in the world of finance today. Then there is the massive learning gap due to COVID which has left students grappling with the basics. The need of the hour is for students to look at the role requirements of corporates and upskill themselves accordingly to bag these opportunities.

