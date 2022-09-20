8 IITs Get New Directors, President Murmu Approves Appointment

As many as eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will get new directors. President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of directors to IIT Palakkad, Tirupati, Dharwad, Bhilai, Gandhinagar, Bhubaneshwar, Goa and Jammu. Two IIT directors have been reappointed for a second term which includes K N Satyanarayana to IIT Tirupati, and Manoj Singh Gaur to IIT Jammu.

“Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu in her capacity as the Visitor of IITs approves the appointment of Directors of IITs. @EduMinOfIndia extends best wishes for a fulfilling and successful tenure," tweeted the Education Ministry of India.

Former IIT Bhilai director Rajat Moona, has now been appointed as director of IIT Gandhinagar, while former IIT Dharwad director, Pasumarthy Seshu has been selected as the director of IIT Goa. Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar, both professors at IIT Madras, have now been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively.

IIT Kharagpur professor Venkayappaya R Desai form the department of civil engineering has been appointed as the director of IIT Dharwad. While Rajiv Prakash from IIT BHU’s school of material science and technology has been appointed as the director of IIT Bhilai.

Last year, the Ministry of Education (MoE) had sought applications for six of the new IITs including Dharwad, Goa, Palakkad, Jammu, Bhilai and Tirupati. The advertisement was released on October 18. As per eligibility criteria, it stated that the applicant must have completed PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of engineering. IIT Bhubaneswar has been waiting for a full-time director since April 2020, when the incumbent director R V Rajakumar’s five-year tenure had ended.

— with PTI inputs

